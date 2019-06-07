N.B. police investigating house fire, sudden death as suspicious

Fredericton police have determined that a structure fire at a Canterbury Drive home on Wednesday is suspicious.

Police were called in to investigate and a person inside the home was found dead.

The victim is confirmed to be a man, but authorities say his identity will not be released as “it does not further the investigation.”

The residence at the centre of the investigation is known to police, and officers have attended there on different occasions.

Early in the morning on June 5, the Fredericton Fire Department responded to the call of a structure fire. They quickly extinguished the blaze, and police were later called to investigate the discovery of the victim inside.

WATCH: Police in Fredericton are investigating the discovery of a body at the scene of a house fire. Megan Yamoah reports.

Police continue to process the scene, saying in a press release that the investigation still in its early stages.

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone with video surveillance or dash-cam video that was in the area of the fire on Wednesday, June 5, between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 460-2300 and reference file 19-12017.