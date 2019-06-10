Belleville police looking for suspect following downtown stabbing

The suspect in a Belleville stabbing that left one man seriously injured is still at large.

Police were called to an unidentified downtown business on Front Street Sunday evening to respond to a violent altercation.

The victim of the stabbing received serious injuries and was rushed by paramedics to a Belleville hospital, and later transferred to Kingston General Hospital.

The man allegedly responsible for the stabbing was not on scene when police arrived.

He is described as a Caucasian, between the ages of 20 to 30 years old, with a thin build.

Police say the man was wearing bright-coloured shorts, a bright shirt, a ball cap and carrying a backpack.

He was last seen walking west down Front Street towards the Moira River.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the investigating officers, Det. Sgt. Ian Jarvis at 613-966-0882 ext. 2312 or by e-mail at: ijarvis@police.belleville.on.ca, or Det. Sgt. Pat Kellar at 613-966-0882 ext. 2328 or by e-mail at: pkellar@police.belleville.on.ca.