North-end Kingston McDonald’s scene of possible stabbing

By

Emergency crews were called to a Kingston north-end McDonald's: a male stabbed and rushed to hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the McDonald’s restaurant at 1165 Division St., in Kingston’s north-end, Friday after 6:30 p.m.

The mother of a teenage employee of the restaurant, who wished not to be identified, told Global News, her son witnessed a staff member being stabbed in the neck.

This information has not been confirmed by Kingston police.

A forensic identification team was on the scene.

A black bag could be seen through the windows on the floor of the restaurant, with a yellow identification number next to it. Customers unfinished meals were also left on the tables.

Police say a male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and the male victim was rushed to hospital with a police escort, with unspecified injuries.

More details to follow

