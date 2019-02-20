Kingston man arrested for allegedly punching female neighbour in the face

A dispute between neighbours ended violently in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, according to police.

Kingston police say during the early morning hours, an argument broke out at a downtown apartment complex between a man and a woman.

READ MORE: Kingston man charged after allegedly attacking roommate with knife

Police say the two had previously had verbal disagreements, and Wednesday’s dispute began over noise issues.

According to a police news release, when the woman approached the man, he allegedly punched her in the face, causing her to fall backwards and strike her head on the ground.

The woman was transported to Kingston General Hospital for a medical assessment. Kingston police did not respond to a request for comment about the woman’s current condition.

Police were called to the apartment complex at 4 a.m., where the 27-year-old accused was arrested and charged with assault.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!