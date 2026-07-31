Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Scarborough

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2026 10:46 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa on Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa on Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened in the early hours of Friday morning in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot.

An adult woman was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Roughly an hour later, police were called to Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, just north of Danforth and Midland Avenue, for reports of a shooting at an apartment building.

On scene officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged. Police say multiple units showed signs of being shot at from the outside.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have not released any suspect information in either case. They also have not said if the two shootings are connected.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices