Toronto police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Scarborough

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Toronto police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened in the early hours of Friday morning in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot.

An adult woman was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.

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Roughly an hour later, police were called to Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, just north of Danforth and Midland Avenue, for reports of a shooting at an apartment building.

On scene officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged. Police say multiple units showed signs of being shot at from the outside.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

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Police have not released any suspect information in either case. They also have not said if the two shootings are connected.