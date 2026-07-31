Toronto police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened in the early hours of Friday morning in Scarborough.
Officers were called to the Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area just after 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in a parking lot.
An adult woman was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in non life-threatening condition.
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Roughly an hour later, police were called to Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, just north of Danforth and Midland Avenue, for reports of a shooting at an apartment building.
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On scene officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged. Police say multiple units showed signs of being shot at from the outside.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
Police have not released any suspect information in either case. They also have not said if the two shootings are connected.
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