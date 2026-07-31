Man wanted in alleged elaborate fortune teller scam, Toronto police say

Toronto police say they are searching for a fortune teller who allegedly used elaborate rituals and frightening claims to convince his victims to hand over money in exchange for his so-called spiritual protection.
Investigators say the 29-year-old is wanted on charges including fraud and money laundering.
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Police say between April 2024 and September 2025, the accused adopted the persona of a psychic, fortune teller and spiritual healer and operated a business known as Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer.
Police allege he convinced his victims that their loved ones would die or be seriously harmed unless they paid for spiritual protection.
Officers are also accusing the man of exploiting the victims’ belief in the supernatural to gain their trust.
Investigators say they believe there are more victims of the scam.
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