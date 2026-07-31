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Crime

Man wanted in alleged elaborate fortune teller scam, Toronto police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2026 11:17 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. GAC
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Toronto police say they are searching for a fortune teller who allegedly used elaborate rituals and frightening claims to convince his victims to hand over money in exchange for his so-called spiritual protection.

Investigators say the 29-year-old is wanted on charges including fraud and money laundering.

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Police say between April 2024 and September 2025, the accused adopted the persona of a psychic, fortune teller and spiritual healer and operated a business known as Indian Psychic and Spiritual Healer.

Police allege he convinced his victims that their loved ones would die or be seriously harmed unless they paid for spiritual protection.

Officers are also accusing the man of exploiting the victims’ belief in the supernatural to gain their trust.

Investigators say they believe there are more victims of the scam.

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