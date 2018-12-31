Kingston man charged after allegedly attacking roommate with knife

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly attacking his roommate with a knife.

On Dec. 29 around 8 a.m., police say a 62-year-old man pulled a knife on his roommate during a brief argument in their north-end residence.

Police say that after the man took out his knife, the roommate fled to his bedroom and held the door shut while the 62-year-old allegedly stabbed at the door.

The man eventually walked away from his roommate’s door, according to police, but when the roommate tried to leave his room, the accused allegedly rushed back with the knife.

Police say the victim was then forced to shut the door and escape through the bedroom window. He then ran to a nearby gas station to call police.

The 62-year-old man was arrested without incident and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.