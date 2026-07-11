‘I’m not thinking right, right now’: Video shows Justin Bone days before killings

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Video evidence presented at the second-degree murder trial of Justin Bone shows what he was going through shortly before his arrest in connection with the 2022 beating deaths of two men in Edmonton.

The video was recorded in May of that year, three days before the killings of Ban Phuc Hoang, 61, and Hung Trang, 64, in an RCMP cruiser as officers drove Bone to Edmonton from the home of a family friend in Alberta Beach.

Bone, on bail for another charge, had been staying with the friend with court approval. Police were called there for a domestic dispute and took Bone with them.

1:48 Justin Bone testifies in murder trial

The video, which lasts 49 minutes, the time it took to drive to Edmonton, captures conversations between Bone and the RCMP officer behind the wheel.

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At one point the officer says, “Just one day at a time,” to which Bone replies, “There’s not one day at a time when you’re on the street.” The officer then says, “the last thing I’m trying to do here is make you homeless.” Bone answers, “Well, you just did, you just did by taking me from where I’m supposed to be.”

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In the video, the RCMP officers appear unclear on where to take Bone. They both agree on Edmonton despite the fact that, according to his release conditions, Bone was ordered to stay away from the city.

The issue is brought up a number of times in the video. At one point Bone pleads with the officer saying, “I’m not getting breached, I don’t want to do anything wrong. I don’t want to be doing this, you guys are making me do this.

The officer replies, “We’re trying to get you on the right path,” to which Bone angrily states, “No! This is the wrong path!”

They eventually agree on dropping Bone off in Edmonton’s Jasper Place neighbourhood but not before Bone says, “I’m not thinking right right now. I’ll figure it out officer, trust me in that. You brought me here, you had to, you wanted to, I will find my way. If not, then I’ll f–k’n probably end up back with you guys.”

Hoang and Trang were killed three days later. Bone’s trial is scheduled to resume on Aug. 10.

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– With files from Joel Gotlib