Woman attacks sleeping mother with kitchen knife: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a woman who allegedly attacked her mother with a kitchen knife.

On Thursday just before 5 a.m., police say a 60-year-old woman was in a “fit of rage” and approached her mother, who was sleeping on the couch. The daughter then allegedly started stabbing at her mother with a kitchen knife.

Police say the mother only received minor injuries because she woke up and fended off the attack.

READ MORE: Kingston teen facing assault and assault with weapon charges

Police added that when the mother got to her feet, the daughter dropped the knife and went to her room where she called police to report the attack.

When police arrived, they found both women inside the home. The mother declined medical attention and the daughter was arrested.

Police would not release the age of the mother.

The 60-year-old Kingston woman was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.