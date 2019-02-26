‘This has scarred my family’: witness Kingston McDonald’s stabbing speaks out

A Friday evening eating burgers and celebrating a birthday at a Kingston, Ont., McDonald’s ended in horror for Lisa Verrett and her family.

After Verrett and her family sat down at a table last Friday evening, Verrett says a man entered the restaurant and stabbed a man in the neck.

“We had barely taken bites out of our food and all I heard was someone yelling ‘I’m stabbed I’m stabbed’,” she said. She said they could see a man waving a kitchen knife in the air near the cash register.

Verrett, who was at the table with her young granddaughter and 11-year-old daughter, grabbed them and bolted for the nearest door. Once outside, Verrett realized her oldest daughter, who is 20-weeks pregnant, was still in the washroom. Verrett says she did what every mother would do; go inside and rescue her.

“Everyone was out of the restaurant, except for the man with the knife and my daughter in the washroom,” said Verrett.

The two ran out together and re-joined the rest of the family in the parking lot. Although physically unharmed, Verrett says the emotional impact of this incident has scarred her family forever.

“I’m so angry that my daughter had to witness what she witnessed and now she is traumatized by it and now we have to seek counselling for her,” said Verrett.

According to Kingston police, officers responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. and located the accused standing at the counter inside the restaurant still brandishing the knife. Police carried out a gunpoint arrest where the accused relinquished the knife and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Josiah Gomez-Moreira, 26, of Kingston.

Gomez-Moreira was charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault, and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace. He is expected to appear in bail court via video on February 27th.

Todd Shea, the Franchisee for the McDonald’s location, told Global News: “We are fully collaborating with the police. I too would urge anyone with information to contact the Kingston Police.”