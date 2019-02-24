London police charge man with attempted murder after early morning stabbing
A London man has been charged with attempted murder following an early morning stabbing on Saturday, according to police.
Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Wolf Street near Waterloo Street just before 5 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with several knife-inflicted injuries.
The man was transported to hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
A suspect was found nearby and taken into custody. Officers also recovered a knife from the scene.
Police said Aaron Dustin, 23, of London has been charged with attempted murder and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Saturday.
Officers added that the victim and the accused were known to each other and that there is no threat to public safety.
