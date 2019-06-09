N.S. RCMP warn of suspicious phone calls requesting credit card, personal information

Nova Scotia RCMP has issued a warning to the public after reports of suspicious phone calls in the province asking for credit card and personal information.

The Mounties say that in each instance, the targeted person’s caller ID showed the phone number as 911 followed by a regular seven-digit phone number.

READ MORE: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Cunard Street

If those who were targeted tried to call the number back they were then connected to emergency services because the number started with 911.

RCMP are asking Nova Scotians to not call back unknown numbers starting with 911 as this will result in a call to emergency services.

READ MORE: Police charge high-risk offender for fleeing Dartmouth correctional facility

They’re also asking that residents not give personal or financial information to callers they don’t know.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.