Man hospitalized, woman arrested after stabbing on Cunard Street

A 33-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed on Cunard Street on Thursday evening.

Police rushed to the 5500 block of the downtown street around 7:20 p.m., and arrested a woman without incident.

The man was transported to the hospital, but a police statement describes the status of his injuries as “not known at this time.”

Police are still in the building, with identification markers in the stairwell. pic.twitter.com/6pawEmGsFh — Elizabeth McSheffrey (@emcsheff) June 7, 2019

Officers remained on scene for several hours, marking evidence on the stairwell of a building near the intersection of Cunard Street at Gottingen Street. They were stationed on several floors of the building, visible in the windows.

“The investigation is in its early stages and there is no word on charges at this time,” said the news release. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.”

The Halifax Regional Police are also encouraging anonymous tippers to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to submit the information online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

