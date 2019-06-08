Pedestrian killed in multi-vehicle collision in Burnaby

A pedestrian is dead after being struck in a collision involving several vehicles Friday night.

At about 8:50 p.m. Friday, Burnaby RCMP responded to a vehicle collision on Lougheed Highway between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue.

Two people involved were taken to hospital, while one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police say few details can be released at this point, but speed is considered a contributing factor.

RCMP say Lougheed Highway will be closed between Madison Avenue and Gilmore Avenue for a significant amount of time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has in-car video that recorded the scene is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP Traffic Services at 604-646-9999.