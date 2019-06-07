Winnipeg Blue Bombers make another round of cuts before cutdown day

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released six more players following their final exhibition game where they picked up a second straight victory.

The Bombers released defensive backs Malik Boynton and Elijah Battle, offensive linemen Delroy Baker and Israel Helms, along with receiver Tim Wilson, and defensive back Jacob Firlotte.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers close out pre-season with win over Saskatchewan Roughriders

Firlotte was selected by the Bombers in the seventh round of the 2018 CFL Draft, while Wilson had only one catch for nine yards in their pre-season win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

WATCH: Highlights Blue Bombers vs Roughriders – June 6

The moves leave the Bombers with 80 players still on their training camp roster, so depending on injuries, they still have to release around 30 more players. Some of those cuts will end up on the Bombers’ practice roster.

All CFL teams have to finalize their rosters by 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, but many teams wait until Sunday to announce their final cuts.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers release defensive back Abu Conteh

The Bombers open the regular season next Saturday in Vancouver against the BC Lions.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play