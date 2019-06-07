Winnipeg Blue Bombers close out pre-season with win over Saskatchewan Roughriders

Zach Collaros threw two touchdown passes, but it was the Winnipeg Blue Bombers that rallied in the fourth quarter to upend the Saskatchewan Roughriders 35-29 Thursday in the final pre-season game for both teams.
Collaros played the entire first half for the Riders and completed 10-of-15 pass attempts for 163 yards. He connected with Naaman Roosevelt on a 22-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, a score that gave the Riders an 8-1 lead.
Collaros ended his night with an eight-yard touchdown strike to Shaq Evans.
The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime.
Collaros’ counterpart Matt Nichols had a solid performance as well in two quarters of action. He tossed one touchdown – an 86-yard pass-and-run to Lucky Whitehead – and completed 7-of-14 pass attempts for 163 yards.
Roosevelt caught four passes for 67 yards to lead the Riders.
Saskatchewan’s William Powell had 55 yards rushing on seven carries.
The Blue Bombers open the regular season next Saturday in B.C. against the Lions.
