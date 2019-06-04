Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to make ‘major sporting event’ announcement

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are expected to confirm Wednesday what has been known for a couple of weeks and speculated about for the past few months.

The Blue and Gold will likely announce IG Field will be the site of an NFL exhibition game between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers during the fourth weekend of August.

@Wpg_BlueBombers are making a "major sporting event announcement" at 12:30pm tomorrow at the IG Field Pinnacle Club. I'm pretty sure we all know what that will be about #NFLRaidersvsPackers — Kelly Moore (@KMooreCJOB) June 4, 2019

It would make sense for the game to be played on the Saturday (Aug 24) with the Blue Bombers visiting Edmonton in a CFL regular season game on the Friday (Aug 23).

The news conference is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday Afternoon and will be carried live on 680 CJOB.

Valour FC has a Canadian Premier League game scheduled for Aug. 22 at IG Field. But it is not known at this time if that game will have to be re-scheduled.