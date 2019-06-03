Winnipeg Blue Bombers release 6 players

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their first major round of cuts on Monday after opening their pre-season schedule with a win over the Edmonton Eskimos.

The Bombers released six players, including a pair of their 2018 draft picks. Offensive linemen Matthew Ouellet De Carlo and Ben Koczwara were both let go. Ouellet De Carlo was a sixth round selection, while the Bombers used an eighth round pick on Koczwara.

READ MORE: Winnipeg-born players make big impact in Blue Bombers pre-season win

The club also cut loose offensive lineman Chauncey Briggs, receivers Chris Hubert and Garrett Johnson, along with national defensive back Payton Hall.

The Bombers close out their exhibition schedule on Thursday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

READ MORE: Winnipeg native Schrot lifts Blue Bombers over Eskimos 20-3 in pre-season game

CFL teams have until Saturday at 9 p.m. CT to finalize their roster.

Subscribe now to the Blue Bombers Podcast on Apple Podcast or Google Play