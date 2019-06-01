Winnipeg native Schrot lifts Blue Bombers over Eskimos 20-3 in pre-season game

Winnipeg native Dylan Schrot caught a late 48-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Bennett to seal a Blue Bombers’ 20-3 exhibition victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

Justin Medlock booted a pair of field goals and Edmonton conceded two safeties in front of 19,273 fans at the renamed IG Field.

It was a showcase of backup quarterbacks as the Bombers sat starter Matt Nichols and Edmonton’s Trevor Harris didn’t play after leading his team to a 22-7 pre-season win over B.C. last weekend.

Chris Streveler started for Winnipeg and played the first quarter and a bit into the second, completing 2-of-6 pass attempts for 15 yards and adding two runs for 34 yards.

Logan Kilgore was behind centre in the first half for Edmonton, going 10-of-19 for 109 yards.

Medlock made field goals from 46 and 45 yards and then turned the field goal and punting duties over to Gabriel Amavizca Ortiz from Mexico, who connected on a 36-yard field goal.