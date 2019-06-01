Winnipeg-born players make big impact in Blue Bombers pre-season win

Dylan Schrot’s CFL dream came true surprisingly quickly.

The Winnipeg native caught a late 48-yard touchdown pass from Bryan Bennett to seal a Blue Bombers’ 20-3 exhibition victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.

“I’m at a loss for words right now. I can’t even really describe it,” said Schrot, a 25-year-old product of the University of Manitoba. “My first CFL catch and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life, for sure.”

Schrot bobbled the ball as he was running into the end zone, but he hung on tight to boost Winnipeg’s lead at 12:29 of the fourth quarter.

In the second quarter, meanwhile, 21-year-old Winnipeg-born running back Brady Oliveira took a handoff and bolted up the middle for 15 yards before finally being dragged down.

The very next play, the Oak Park High School grad sidestepped an Edmonton tackler and managed to get the ball back to the original line of scrimmage.

“Yeah, I had so much fun out there,” said Oliveira post-game. “Running down on special teams, getting in there when my number was called on offence and getting some carries and making the most of it — I think I did that and I showed what I was capable of doing.

“With the minimal amount of carries, I was able to do something. Just imagine if I had a little bit more.”

Oliveira was also grateful to play professional football in front of his hometown.

“It was great coming out of the tunnel and seeing all the fans there and knowing there’s a lot of supporters for me in the crowd,” he said. “It really does mean a lot to me.”

The Bombers wrap up their pre-season schedule Thursday in Regina against the Roughriders, before opening up the regular season June 15 in British Columbia.

— With files from Judy Owen