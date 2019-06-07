‘Epitome of senseless violence’: Leya Paul gets 9-year adult sentence

Describing her killing of Patrick Dong as the “epitome of senseless violence,” a Saskatoon judge sentenced Leya Ann Marie Paul to nine years in prison for the fatal stabbing she carried out as a 17-year-old.

After the now 20-year-old requested an adult sentence in May, Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Shawn Smith lifted the mandatory publication ban on her identity Friday.

In October 2016, two months shy of her 18th birthday, Paul was with a group who drove Patrick Dong to an isolated area outside of Saskatoon. Under evening darkness, he was beaten with a crowbar and a bat.

Dong ran away for roughly one kilometre before Paul delivered six fatal stab wounds. The victim was left for dead on the side of the rural road.

“The death arose as a result of a frenzy that was no doubt fueled by the fact that the participants had been taking methamphetamine and alcohol,” Smith wrote in his decision.

Police originally charged Paul with first-degree murder.

On Feb. 6, Smith found Paul guilty of the lesser included offence of manslaughter. She was also convicted of unlawful confinement and acquitted of kidnapping.

Along with a nine-year sentence for manslaughter, Paul received a concurrent sentence of two years in prison for unlawful confinement. With credit for time on remand, she has just under six years remaining on her sentence.

The Crown argued for an 11-year sentence, while the defence sought a five-year sentence.

Smith noted Paul was not the orchestrator of the attack, but was “more or less along for the ride” and felt obligated to join the attack.

“That Ms. Paul joined in the violence, outnumbering the victim, and used a weapon to inflict deadly violence on the victim in a remote location is nothing short horrific and brutal,” the judge wrote.

Through the court process, Paul has “oscillated between expressions of remorse for her actions and pride at her capacity for violence and defiance.”

He accepted her apology that arose during May’s sentencing arguments as a sincere statement.

At that time, Paul’s lawyer said the woman wanted an adult sentence in the federal system to receive better treatment, education and First Nations programming.

Court heard how Paul is a gang member. Based on a pre-sentence report and psychological assessment, she is at a high-risk to reoffend and reoffend violently.

Speaking outside the courthouse Friday, prosecutor Michael Pilon said the Crown is still appealing the manslaughter decision in favour of a first-degree murder conviction. The Crown also indicated it would seek an adult sentence before Paul asked for one.

If the appeal is successful, the appellant court will likely order a new trial. It also has the power to overturn the decision and deliver a murder conviction, yet such a result is rare, Pilon said.