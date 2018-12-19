Teen girl testifies in own defence at murder trial

The teen girl who is on trial for the first-degree murder of Patrick Dong took the stand at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.

She said she was drunk and high at the time, but said it was not her intention to beat up Dong or kill him in October 2016.

Now 19, the teen’s name cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act because she was 17 years old at the time of the offence.

The teenager said her friends were upset because they believed Dong had stolen speakers and a phone.

When Dong was questioned about it, the teen said he wouldn’t admit to the allegations of stealing.

According to the girl’s testimony, that’s when a group of six people, including herself and Dong, got into a truck and threatened to take Dong out of the city and leave him there if he didn’t confess.

“He still chose to tell us he didn’t know where the stuff was,” she said.

The accused testified when outside of the city, she grabbed a bat from the back of the truck and started hitting Dong in the back and ribs.

She said Dong kept trying to run away and he eventually fell down on the dirt road.

The teen said she then stabbed Dong in the leg. She said she thought she only stabbed him once.

“I lost control over myself,” she testified.

“I put myself in a situation I never thought I’d be in.”

According to an agreed statement of facts, the girl admitted to stabbing Dong six times and causing his death.

Dong, 37, who was from Saskatoon, was found unresponsive on a gravel road east of Highway 60, which is southwest of Saskatoon, on Oct. 23, 2016.

The teen told the court she saw a media report the next day that Dong’s body was found. She said she destroyed her clothes and shoes she was wearing at the time of the offence and threw the bat and knife into the river.

The woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

The trial, heard by a judge alone, started Dec. 10. The defence wrapped up its case on Wednesday.

Final arguments are scheduled for Feb. 1, 2019.