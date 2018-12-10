Saskatoon trial underway in connection with 2016 stabbing of Patrick Dong

A teenager who pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Patrick Dong admits to stabbing him six times and causing his death, according to an agreed statement of facts.

Patrick Dong’s body was found in a ditch just south of Saskatoon on Oct. 23, 2016 with a wound to his lower extremity.

Now 19 years old, the woman also pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

Because she was under 18 at the time of Dong’s death, the teen’s name cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The trial, heard by a judge alone, is scheduled to last two weeks. If convicted, the Crown has stated it will seek an adult sentence.

In September, Claude Gauthier was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter related to Dong’s death.

At the time of the killing, Gauthier was in the midst of a year-long crystal meth binge and had been awake for 21 consecutive days.

One other man is set to stand trial in connection to the case.

— With files from Meaghan Craig