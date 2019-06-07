Kitchener contractor faces charges in connection to Oakville break-ins

A contractor from Kitchener is facing charges in connection to a pair of break-ins which occurred in Oakville last month, Halton Regional Police say.

The homes, which were broken into on May 21 and 31, were either under construction or renovation.

Police allege that a Kitchener man was hired to work on both sites. After discussions over deadlines and work, they say he broke into both homes and made off with tools and other items.

Dennis Rodriquez, 30, of Kitchener is facing several charges including break and enter – commit theft and failure to comply with probation order.

Halton police believe there may be other unreported instances connected to the case and are asking anyone with information to call Det. Const. Shane Glenfield at 905-825-4747 ext. 2263.