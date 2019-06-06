Man charged after vehicle crashes into Kaufman Lofts building in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have laid charges after a man reportedly lost control of his vehicle and it struck the Kaufman Lofts building in downtown Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Police say that shortly after 7 p.m., a vehicle was travelling southbound on Victoria Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle then crossed into the oncoming lanes before it struck the building at the corner of Victoria and King streets, according to police.

READ MORE: Waterloo police capture pair from Toronto after pulling over stolen car in downtown Kitchener

Police say the damage to the building appeared to be minimal.

A 36-year-old man from Paris, Ont., was charged with careless driving. His licence was also suspended for three days.