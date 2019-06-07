Pallister gives up D-Day ceremony seat to veteran MLA

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister missed the D-Day ceremony in France Thursday after sending a local MLA and veteran in his place.

St. Norbert MLA Jon Reyes attended the ceremony instead of the premier after Pallister gave up his seat.

“Mr. Reyes is a veteran who proudly served for 10 years in the Canadian Forces, including 5 years stationed on the HMCS Winnipeg as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy,” said a spokesperson for the province.

READ MORE: 75 years later, D-Day hits close to home for Global News audience

“The Premier was pleased to provide Mr. Reyes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate as the official representative for the Manitoba Government at Thursday’s International Ceremony at Juno Beach.”

Pallister, along with Minister Blaine Pederson, Minister Ralph Eichler and Reyes are the official delegation for Manitoba and are participating in several events while in France to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Premier participated in a wreath laying ceremony at Vimy on Wednesday, and met with officials on Thursday. Friday, he is participating in commemorative events in Normandy at the Canadian War Cemetery.

RELATED: Trudeau leads Juno Beach 75th D-Day anniversary ceremony