75 years later, D-Day still hits close to home for Global News readers

D-Day, June 6, 1944, was one of the most important moments of the Second World War, when the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France marked the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler‘s stranglehold on the country — and on Europe.

Among those who fought on D-Day were 14,000 Canadians. And as Jeff Semple reports, numerous Canadian flags now fly in the communities along Juno Beach, where streets and schools are named after Canadian soldiers who fought there.

Here’s what you, the readers, had to say about your ancestors’ roles in the historic event, 75 years later.

“My Great Uncle was part of the D Day invasion. He was in Company A of the Canadian Blackwatch Regiment. He was wounded storming the beach. He went on to be wounded twice more during the war.” – Mike Hibbert

Thanks veterans. I work in a long term care home. This is a very important day to many of our residents. Respect — BoomBoom (@TrevorMcLeod9) June 6, 2019

My grandfather parachuted into Normandy before D Day on a reconnaissance mission. His group was already back in England when the invasion began. Later was part of the liberation of Belgium and the Netherlands. #DDay75 — Colin from Nanaimo (@ColinBrown23) June 6, 2019

Thank you for your serving our Great Country sir! My Grandfather served the First World War, my Dad served the Second World War, my Brother was stationed in Germany and Egypt and 2 nephews serve Afghanistan. Thank you! May God Bless you!!! – Joy Cecilia Rasmussen