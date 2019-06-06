Brantford police arrest 2nd suspect in New Year’s Day 2018 homicide

Brantford police have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide that took place more than a year and a half ago.

On New Year’s Day 2018, police say Jeffrey Ronald Maxner was shot in the area of St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street. He was taken to Brantford General Hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead a short while later.

A month after the shooting, police arrested and charged Joel Scalzo, 28, of Brantford, with first-degree murder.

The investigation continued, and police now say another man has been arrested.

Preaktra Chao, 26, of Brantford, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say they believe Maxner and the accused knew each other and that it was not a random act of violence.

