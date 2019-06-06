Crime
June 6, 2019 5:25 pm

Brantford police arrest 2nd suspect in New Year’s Day 2018 homicide

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Brantford police have arrested and charged a second suspect in the 2018 death of Jeffrey Ronald Maxner.

Global News File
A A

Brantford police have made a second arrest in connection with a homicide that took place more than a year and a half ago.

On New Year’s Day 2018, police say Jeffrey Ronald Maxner was shot in the area of St. Paul Avenue and Terrace Hill Street. He was taken to Brantford General Hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead a short while later.

READ MORE: Lockdown on Brantford General Hospital lifted after fatal shooting in the area

A month after the shooting, police arrested and charged Joel Scalzo, 28, of Brantford, with first-degree murder.

The investigation continued, and police now say another man has been arrested.

Preaktra Chao, 26, of Brantford, is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say they believe Maxner and the accused knew each other and that it was not a random act of violence.

READ MORE: Brantford police lay murder charge in connection with April shooting death

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brantford
Brantford crime
brantford homicide
brantford murder
Brantford Police
Crime
Homicide
Jeffrey Ronald Maxner
Joel Scalzo
Murder
Preaktra Chao

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.