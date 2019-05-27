Brantford police identify man killed after car hit hydro pole

Police have identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash in Brantford’s east end on Sunday morning.

Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit say the victim’s SUV lost control, crossed into westbound lanes, and hit a concrete hydro pole on Colborne Street East near Clara Crescent.

They also say speed was a factor in the crash.

The man, who was alone in the car, was taken to Brantford General Hospital where he later died.

Police have identified 23-year-old Colton Pierce Nikolasevic of Brantford as the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information can call police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2869.

