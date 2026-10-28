Vaughan real estate agent pleads guilty, avoids jail in Project South case

Mahyar Soldouzi, a 43-year-old real estate agent from Vaughan, charged in relation to the Project South investigation, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit extortion.

In a downtown courtroom Wednesday morning, Soldouzi, wearing a blue dress suit, shirt and tie, stood up and said “guilty,” after waiving his right to a trial.

The father-of-two admitted that he offered to pay a man named Ryan Cribbie to recoup an alleged debt from a contractor who did not complete work for Soldouzi’s parents. Soldouzi admitted he knew Cribbie’s plan involved using extreme violence.

Cribbie, a 34-year-old from Barrie, was also arrested in relation to Project South. He is charged with conspiracy to commit extortion and two counts of careless use of a firearm. His charges are still before the court.

Court heard the crime itself never happened, though the contractor was notified by police that he was in danger.

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“This is an inchoate crime. It’s an incomplete conspiracy,” said assistant Crown attorney Sandra Duffey, “Mr. Soldouzi is being punished even though the crime itself didn’t happen,” Duffey said, noting that the act was financially motivated.

Duffey also told court that Soldouzi, who has no prior criminal record, is not otherwise involved in any of the other alleged activity that came to light during Project South.

Through a victim impact statement, the target of the violence said that he and his wife feared for their life and no longer felt safe in their home, forcing them and their basement tenants to move out.

Duffey read from an agreed statement of facts telling court that beginning in June 2025, investigators with York Regional Police (YRP) were engaged in an investigation called Project South.

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Project South targeted at allegations of police corruption including the alleged leaking of confidential information by Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer, Const. Timothy Barnhardt to criminal networks.

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Duffey said the investigation led to a series of judicial authorizations to intercept communications including authorizations to intercept communications from Ryan Cribbie’s phone number as well as multiple devices associated to Barnhardt. The investigation concluded with the arrests occurring on Feb. 4, 2026.

Court heard Cribbie and Soldouzi were known to each other because they both regularly attended a Narcotics Anonymous (NA) Group. Soldouzi has recently been a sponsor for others attending NA and during the period of this investigation, Cribbie was actively using drugs and regularly attending NA meetings. Cribbie had confided in Soldouzi that he was struggling financially, in part because of his son’s serious illness and the state of his marriage.

Reading from the facts, Duffey told court that on six occasions over a six-week period, Cribbie was intercepted speaking with Soldouzi about a debt owed to the Soldouzi family.

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“On October 15, 2025, during an intercepted phone call, Cribbie asked “is that offer still open with the 27k?” Soldouzi said he isn’t sure because his mother was worried about it. Cribbie told Soldouzi that it is a lot of money to let go. Cribbie told Soldouzi to give him the information and Cribbie can “go get it and his mother doesn’t have to know,” said Duffey.

Duffey said Soudouzi told Cribbie “he would love to do that” and Cribbie agreed to collect the debt from an individual named Alireza Jamalsalahi.

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According to the facts, on Oct. 24, 2025, Soldouzi told Cribbie that he would come to “the meeting” and Soudouzi said he would give Cribbie an envelope with the target’s address and a breakdown of the money owed – which is said to be $21,000 or $24,000.

On Nov. 1, 2025, the facts state that Cribbie and Soldouzi shared a phone call. Soldouzi spelled out the target’s address for Cribbie, an address in Richmond Hill, telling him that it is a rental unit and he’s not sure if the person is still there.

During the conversation heard on wiretap, “Cribbie said he would throw a Molotov cocktail through the window, beat up the target when he runs out, and then get the money. Cribbie said that he had done that before and everyone pays,” said Duffey, reading from the facts.

“Cribbie said he will bring a bunch of white racist guys with him and get the job done,” said Duffey.

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The facts state that Soldouzi asked Cribbie to confirm that will not mention him or his family when Cribbie collects the debt.

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“Cribbie assured he will tell the target he purchased the debt from an unidentified person and will threaten to break the person’s legs. Soldouzi told Cribbie “do what you gotta do” and Cribbie said “I’ll let you know when I have your money,” said Duffey.

As a result of the information obtained via the wiretap, the intended target, Jamalsalahi, was identified.

Court heard that on Nov. 2, 2025, police contacted Jamlsalahi.

“It was learned that Jamalsalahi has had ongoing issues with a male who continuously called Jamalsalahi and his wife and sends messages over the money owed for contractor work,” said Duffey.

Jamalsalahi was advised to make a police report and his family relocated as a result of the police warning.

The facts state on Nov. 11, 2025, Cribbie and Soldouzi were again intercepted during a phone call. Soldouzi told Cribbie that, referring to “what we were talking about before, without getting into it, whenever you do it, do it brother, there’s no rush.”

Cribbie replied “there is a rush, I need the money.” Soldouzi agreed. Cribbie then confided in Soldouzi about the support he was receiving regarding a GoFundMe he had started for his son at least three weeks earlier.

On Nov. 22, 2025, the facts state Soldouzi called Cribbie again and there phone call was intercepted. Soldouzi asked “Anything happen with that guy? Nothing yet?”

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Cribbie indicated that he had been sick.

In the sixth intercepted phone call on Dec. 3, 2025, according to the facts, Cribbie told Soldouzi that there are cameras at the target’s neighbour’s home that cover the victim’s house and the street. Cribbie told Soldouzi that “we have to do this at a different location.”

Cribbie said that he was trying to see where the target goes on a regular location adding “this is money we all need, especially my guy, so it’s not like we aren’t doing anything”.

Cribbie said that they had been “tailing him” and learned that he frequented two restaurants. One was a coffee shop in Woodbridge that does not have cameras, so they intend to target the victim there.

The facts state Soldouzi responded “sounds good” and told Cribbie not to rush on his behalf.

Cribbie’s phone and vehicle were being tracked by YRP during the period of this offence.

“There is no evidence that he did in fact attend Mr. Jamalsalahi’s address or frequent any restaurants as he described while he was under investigation,” said Duffey.

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Superior Court Justice Catherine Rhinelander accepted a joint submission from Crown and defence and sentenced Soldouzi to a 16-month conditional sentence order (CSO) to be served in the community. For the first six months, Soldouzi will be subject to strict house arrest followed by five months of house arrest with a curfew from 11 p.m.-6 a.m.

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After the 16-month CSO is complete, Soldouzi is subject to a two-year period of probation.

Duffey also suggested a restitution order for $3,100 to compensate Jamalsalahi for losses he’s incurred including having to move out of his home for six to eight weeks after police notified him about the threat.

Rhinelander found it mitigating that Soldouzi plead guilty, has shown remorse, has completed 85 hours of community service and that no one was actually hurt.

The judge then spoke of the aggravating factors.

“He sought to take matters into his own hands instead of following proper legal recourse,” said Rhinelander. She also pointed out that Soldouzi took no isssue with Cribbie’s suggestion that he “throw a Molotov cocktail” and “bring a bunch of white racist guys with him to get the job done.”

Const. Barnhardt who is facing a long list of charges, remains in custody, awaiting his trial

Two other Toronto police officers arrested in Project South, Derek McCormick and Elias Mouawad, have already pleaded guilty.

McCormick was sentenced to a 10-month conditional sentence after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000 and breach of trust. He has resigned from Toronto police.

Mouawad was sentenced to a conditional discharge and one year probation after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a computer.