Brantford police lay murder charge in connection with April shooting death

Brantford police have charged a man with murder after a late-night shooting in April.

Detectives say the incident happened downtown on April 5 in the area of William Street just after 11:00 p.m.

When police arrived on scene that night, they found a man suffering from serious injuries.

He was taken to Brantford General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Terry Chad Stuckless, 33, was charged on Tuesday with the death of 37-year-old Gerald Robert Male.

“The Brantford Police Service would like to offer their condolences to the family of Mr. Male, and would like to thank them for their cooperation and patience during this investigation,” Brantford police said in a statement.

Anyone with further information on the homicide can contact Brantford police at 519-756-0113 ext 2206, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

