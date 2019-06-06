Three youths arrested, facing charges for assault in Gage Park

Hamilton police arrested three teens who allegedly assaulted and robbed another teen at east end park in May. Detectives say they located the suspects on Sunday and charged the two males, 13 and 14, and a 14-year-old female with assault.

Their first court appearance is set for Friday, July 5.

“Hamilton Police would like to thank the public for their assistance as the information provided was integral to the advancement of the investigation.” police said in a media release.

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and robbed on the evening May 27 at Gage Park.

The teen was allegedly approached by a group of youths near the water fountain just before 8 p.m. Police say the victim was “pushed off his bicycle and then assaulted by several people from the group.”

The group then allegedly “rode away” with the bicycle before the victim called 911. He was transported to hospital as a precaution and police say he was cleared medically.

Police believe the alleged attack was targeted, but have not established a motive.

With Files from Anthony Urciuoli

HSP concludes investigation of Gage Park incident on May 27, '19. Three youth were arrested & are expected to appear in court on July 5,'19. Thanks #HamOnt for the assistance with the investigation. https://t.co/yIV3O0uAdG pic.twitter.com/aIGWG9VBUX — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 6, 2019