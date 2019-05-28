13-year-old allegedly assaulted and robbed at Gage Park

Hamilton police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed on Monday night at Gage Park.

The teen was allegedly approached by a group of youths near the water fountain just before 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was “pushed off his bicycle and then assaulted by several people from the group.”

READ MORE: Court appearance for accused in Gage Park assault

The group then allegedly “rode away” with the bicycle before the victim called 911.

He was transported to hospital as a precaution and police say he was cleared medically.

Police believe the alleged attack was targeted, but have not established a motive.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating after late-night assault sends man to hospital

Anyone with information is being asked by Hamilton Police Service to contact Det. Const. Trevor Bland at 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.