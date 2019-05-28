Crime
May 28, 2019 10:04 am

13-year-old allegedly assaulted and robbed at Gage Park

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police say a 13-year-old was attacked by a group of youths at Gage Park.

900 CHML / File
A A

Hamilton police say a 13-year-old boy was assaulted and robbed on Monday night at Gage Park.

The teen was allegedly approached by a group of youths near the water fountain just before 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was “pushed off his bicycle and then assaulted by several people from the group.”

READ MORE: Court appearance for accused in Gage Park assault

The group then allegedly “rode away” with the bicycle before the victim called 911.

He was transported to hospital as a precaution and police say he was cleared medically.

Police believe the alleged attack was targeted, but have not established a motive.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating after late-night assault sends man to hospital

Anyone with information is being asked by Hamilton Police Service to contact Det. Const. Trevor Bland at 905-546-2917.

To provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Crime
Gage Park
Hamilton
hamilton polic
Robbery
teen assaulted Gage Park
teen Gage Park

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.