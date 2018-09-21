Court appearance for accused in Gage Park assault

Eight boys, ranging in age from 13 to 16, are making their first court appearance in Hamilton on Friday in connection with the assault of a teen in Gage Park.

READ MORE: Hamilton police make 8 arrests in Gage Park assault

Police said an exchange of online comment is believed to have led up to the attack on a 14-year-old boy at the Midsummer’s Dream festival on August 18.

Video of the assault was posted on social media, showing the victim being punched and kicked by a group of boys, while he lay on the ground on the fetal position.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating attack on teen in Gage Park caught on video

As minors, the identities of the accused cannot be released.

Hamilton Police conclude investigation into youth assault at Gage Park in #HamOnt. Eight youth have been arrested and charged with assault. https://t.co/7a28pBCAYk — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 27, 2018