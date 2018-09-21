Court appearance for accused in Gage Park assault
Eight boys, ranging in age from 13 to 16, are making their first court appearance in Hamilton on Friday in connection with the assault of a teen in Gage Park.
READ MORE: Hamilton police make 8 arrests in Gage Park assault
Police said an exchange of online comment is believed to have led up to the attack on a 14-year-old boy at the Midsummer’s Dream festival on August 18.
Video of the assault was posted on social media, showing the victim being punched and kicked by a group of boys, while he lay on the ground on the fetal position.
READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating attack on teen in Gage Park caught on video
As minors, the identities of the accused cannot be released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.