Hamilton police investigating after late-night assault sends man to hospital
A man in his 30s is in hospital after a violent assault in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday night, according to police.
Police say the victim was found around 11:30 p.m. after officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the area of Bay Street North and Hunter Street.
The man was transported to the hospital not long after.
Hamilton police confirm they are investigating but did not reveal whether a weapon was used in the assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-3821 or reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
