Hamilton man facing historical sexual assault charges
A Hamilton man has been charged with sex-related offences dating back to 2007.
Police say the accused provided child-care services in his home at the time of the alleged offences, which involved girls under the age of 16 who were known to him.
Michael Andress, 68, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.
Andress has held volunteer positions involving youth in his church, Scouts Canada and various sports teams and has been employed as a Hamilton school crossing guard.
READ MORE: London police charge religious leader after alleged sexual assault in church
Police believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone who wishes to report any information to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock at 905-540-6477.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamiIton.com.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.