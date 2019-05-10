Crime
Hamilton man facing historical sexual assault charges

Hamilton police have charged a 68-year-old man in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.

A Hamilton man has been charged with sex-related offences dating back to 2007.

Police say the accused provided child-care services in his home at the time of the alleged offences, which involved girls under the age of 16 who were known to him.

Michael Andress, 68, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Andress has held volunteer positions involving youth in his church, Scouts Canada and various sports teams and has been employed as a Hamilton school crossing guard.

Police believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone who wishes to report any information to contact Det. Phil Hedgcock at 905-540-6477.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamiIton.com.

