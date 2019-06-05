Two teens charged in shooting of Dorian Sanderson, 17

The teenage victim in a May 26 homicide has been identified.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday that Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, died from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

On May 26, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting and charged him with assault.

A second 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday. He faces second-degree murder charges and was detained in custody.

