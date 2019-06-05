Crime
June 5, 2019 1:24 pm
Updated: June 5, 2019 1:25 pm

Two teens charged in shooting of Dorian Sanderson, 17

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg police on scene on Alfred Avenue.

Global News
A A

The teenage victim in a May 26 homicide has been identified.

Winnipeg police said Wednesday that Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, died from a gunshot wound after a shooting in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue.

READ MORE: North End incident is the city’s 19th homicide: police

On May 26, police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting and charged him with assault.

A second 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday. He faces second-degree murder charges and was detained in custody.

WATCH: Winnipeg police investigate on Alfred Avenue

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alfred Avenue
Assault
Attempted Murder
North End
Shooting
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.