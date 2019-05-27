Police investigate incident in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police are on scene Monday morning in the North End.

Police say they were called just after 9 p.m. Sunday night to Alfred Avenue.

On Monday, police tape can be seen blocking parts of Alfred Avenue and forensics is on scene.

At least five police cruisers can be seen in the area.

Traffic is blocked on Alfred Avenue between Aikins and Salter Avenue, as police continue to investigate.

There is no word on when the street will open.

Global News will bring more information as it becomes available.