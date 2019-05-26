Winnipeg police identify victim in latest homicide as 25-year-old woman

Winnipeg police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 25-year-old Shaylnne Hunter.

Police were called to the 400 block of Simcoe Street after reports of someone being injured around 2:45 Saturday morning.

When they arrived, officers found Hunter suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This is the city’s 18th homicide of 2019.