Winnipeg police investigating two weekend homicides

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two deaths they believe to be homicides.

On Friday, May 24, just after 5 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Greencrest Avenue in Fort Richmond. Immediately after they arrived, a man was located dead inside a house in the 900 block.

Less than 12 hours later, officers were called to a home on Simcoe Street in the Wolseley neighbourhood.

They found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed. She was immediately taken to hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Both investigations are ongoing and in the hands of the Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit.

These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Winnipeg.

More to come.