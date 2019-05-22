Crime
May 22, 2019 10:49 am

North End stabbing is city’s 16th homicide say Winnipeg police

By Online Journalist  Global News
Global News / File
A A

Police are investigating Winnipeg’s 16th homicide of 2019 after a stabbing in the city’s North End.

The victim, identified as Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36, was found by police at a Flora Avenue home Tuesday night and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Woman testifies about strange dynamic in home shared with Winnipeg murder suspect

The police’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Homicide
North End
Stabbing
Winnipeg homicide
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.