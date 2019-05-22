North End stabbing is city’s 16th homicide say Winnipeg police

Police are investigating Winnipeg’s 16th homicide of 2019 after a stabbing in the city’s North End.

The victim, identified as Jessie Robert David Catterson, 36, was found by police at a Flora Avenue home Tuesday night and rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Members of the Homicide Unit are investigating the stabbing death of a 36-year-old male in the 500 block of Flora Avenue last night. This is the 16th homicide of 2019. Media Release: https://t.co/Y6lFbKqxpp — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 22, 2019

