Tracy Morgan buys $2M Bugatti, gets in collision moments later

Nearly five years after the crash that left him in intensive care, Tracy Morgan has been involved in another car collision.

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman driving a Honda CR-V supposedly attempted to make a right turn from a left-turn lane and accidentally drove into the side of Morgan’s new Bugatti, according to USA Today.

Morgan, 50, had reportedly bought the pre-owned 2012 model sports car — a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport — only an hour prior to the incident.

Page Six reported that in an interview with the New York Post, a witness claimed, “He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it. He just bought it and it’s pretty scraped up. It still had a dealer tag.”

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

Morgan took to Twitter a couple of hours after the accident assuring fans that he was fine. “Thanks for any concern,” he wrote, “but I am totally fine.”

“My new car?” he continued. “We shall see. Love you all.”

TMZ later shared pictures of the damage made to the luxury car along with a video which depicted the scene of the incident and a very frustrated Morgan.

While the damages to the car may be expensive to fix, they were fortunately very minimal, with only a few scratches on the front left wheel rim.

Although Morgan said he was unharmed, it’s unclear if the other driver was injured in the scuff.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t only Morgan who was involved in the fatal June 7, 2014 crash at New Jersey Turnpike.

The 30 Rock star’s close friend, comedian James McNair, was tragically killed at the age of 62 in the collision.

Morgan was left in a two-week-long coma as a result of the crash, as he sustained a traumatic brain injury, a broken leg and multiple broken ribs.

The star spent months in a physical rehabilitation program before making a successful recovery.

