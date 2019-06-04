Stephen Colbert mocks Donald Trump’s royal meet-and-greet

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in London, England on Monday for a three-day official state visit. Along with first lady Melania, Trump spent his first day at Buckingham Palace with The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

Although the president’s supposed intentions were to strengthen ties between the U.K. and the U.S., his visit quickly sparked a large amount of controversy.

Not only did Trump, 72, refer to London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, as a “stone cold loser” over Twitter, but he also called Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty,” during an interview with The Sun.

In wake of the disaster that was the first day of the first family’s U.K. visit, host Stephen Colbert returned to The Late Show with a brand new segment called “Why in the World is Donald Trump?”

The comedic monologue saw the 55-year-old host mock Trump’s visit with some impressions of not only the president, but some of his associates too.

READ MORE: Donald Trump visits the Royal Family: What you need to know about his 3-day visit

“Today was full of royal mixers,” began Colbert, “including this afternoon when Trump and the first lady had afternoon tea with Prince Charles and wife Camilla.”

The host then launched into an impression of the president and was met with a roar of laughs and applause. “Hey, you’re that guy that tagged Princess [Diana] right? Up top.”

“I don’t like to brag about this… but I dated her for a while, OK? It’s true. Me and Moby… we both dated her.” he joked in character, referring to the recent backlash Moby received after claiming and insisting he once dated actress Natalie Portman.

“He dated Queen Amidala, sorry about that,” added Colbert’s Trump.

Furthermore, Colbert joked about Trump’s “review” of the Queen’s Guards and their uniforms.

“How do you give your hair that much height?” he asked in a Trump impression. “I cannot imagine how much Aqua Net you’ve got up there,” he added, referencing the popular hairspray brand.

READ MORE: Donald Trump calls for Theresa May to ‘stick around’ despite her resignation

Most notably, Colbert poked fun at the traditional exchange of gifts between The Queen and the president. Trump was gifted a first edition copy of Winston Churchill‘s The Second World War book.

“Look, thank you so much,” he began again, in full Trump impression, “but don’t tell me how it ends. I really like that German Charlie Chaplin who invented the high-five.”

Colbert’s joke was met with both shock and an uproar of laughs. “This season of The Crown has really jumped the shark,” added Colbert.

WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Trump with official ceremony at Buckingham Palace

The host continued to joke about U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, who walked to the royal banquet beside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

“Princess,” he started in an impression of Mnuchin. “If you would just kiss me, Princess, I will still be a giant frog.”

Watch the full clip in the video above.

— With files from Laura Hensley, Global News

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis