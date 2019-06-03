‘Killing Michael Jackson’ documentary coming on Discovery

It’s been nearly a decade since the unexpected passing of Michael Jackson.

The late King of Pop died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50 in his rented L.A. mansion. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, which was brought on by a number of prescription drugs, including propofol.

Dr. Conrad Murray — Jackson’s physician — was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2011.

He was sentenced to four years in prison but was released after two years for good behaviour.

Thanks to the Discovery Network, the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s highly controversial death will be explored further in an upcoming one-hour documentary titled Killing Michael Jackson, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The Zig Zag Productions documentary also features Orlando Martinez, Dan Myers and Scott Smith — three detectives who were involved in the initial investigation of Jackson’s death — according to Variety.

The trio will reportedly re-examine the closed case and reveal their findings in detail to the audience, including discoveries both new and old.

Previously unheard taped interviews from Murray and other witnesses will reportedly provide new discoveries for not only the viewers but also the detectives, making for some entirely fresh perspectives regarding the case.

The relationship between Jackson and Murray will also be examined and explored deeply in Killing Michael Jackson, with the intent of determining ultimately how much the convicted doctor was to blame for Jackson’s death.

Unheard interviews and stories provided by witnesses will also run through the moments leading up to and following the events of that day and how it was perceived by the detectives, as well as by fans and the media.

“We are delighted that this documentary has been picked up in territories across the world,” Zig Zag Productions managing director Matt Graff told The Hollywood Reporter.

“This film focuses on the intriguing circumstances surrounding Michael Jackson’s death, giving audiences a fascinating insight into the final moments of the pop star’s life and the criminal process that led to the arrest and conviction of Dr. Conrad Murray,” added the director.

Jackson was recently the subject of a highly controversial documentary that aired on HBO entitled Leaving Neverland.

Leaving Neverland is a four-hour documentary that aims to expose allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Discovery reportedly acquired Killing Michael Jackson for a number of its international channels, including channels in the U.K., Italy and Germany.

It’s currently unknown if the exclusive film will air in North America. Currently, there is no official air date.

