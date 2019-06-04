Kenney government introduces bill allowing multi-year tax incentives for business

Municipalities in Alberta could soon provide longer-term tax incentives to companies to attract and keep businesses.

Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government introduced Bill 7, the Municipal Government (Property Tax Incentives) Amendment Act, on Tuesday afternoon.

Under the proposed amendments, municipalities would decide on how, for how long, and to whom the tax incentives would be offered. Municipalities could offer the tax incentives to new or existing businesses through application, to certain industries or neighbourhoods and to a maximum of 15 years.

The tax incentives would be applicable on the municipalities’ share of the business taxes.

The bill continues the UCP government’s mandate of making Alberta increasingly attractive to business and industry.

Other jurisdictions like B.C., Saskatchewan, Texas and Louisiana have similar multi-year municipality tax incentives.

Under the current Municipal Government Act, municipalities can cancel, refund or defer collection of property taxes in a specific year, which is intended to provide relief during hard times. Municipal governments can also provide multi-year tax incentives for the redevelopment of brownfield properties.

Under the amendments, the Alberta government hopes municipalities will attract more businesses that would, at a later time, become part of that municipality’s paying tax base.

Downtown vacancies

The drop in oil prices in 2014 resulted in an exodus from the downtowns of Alberta’s major cities. That also hit office property values, leaving some municipal governments trying to figure out how to continue to provide city services despite a dwindling tax base.

Calgary’s downtown vacancy rate sits at 26.5 per cent as of the first quarter of 2019, according to commercial real estate firm CBRE. Downtown office vacancy in Edmonton sits at 18.4 per cent. Vancouver and Toronto have Canada’s lowest downtown vacancy rates at 4.7 and 7.1 per cent, respectively.

Calgary’s city council has been seeking ways to make up for the $257-million impact the drop in downtown office property values has had.

Two current suggestions from Calgary city councillors include a mix of pay cuts, further budget reductions, the use of a $70.9-million reserve fund and the repurposing of a portion of the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund.

–with files from Aurelio Perri