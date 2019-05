Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

The Alberta legislature is expected to pass a bill Thursday to kill the province’s carbon tax on consumers.

And the province says drivers and home and business owners should already be feeling the effects.

As part of the bill, Premier Jason Kenney’s government announced the carbon tax on gas at the pumps and on fossil-fuelled heating would end as of Thursday morning.

The premier’s office says that, as with all tax change announcements, it takes effect at the time it’s announced, with legislation to support the change coming at a later date.

Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government brought in the tax on Jan. 1, 2017, using proceeds to pay for green projects ranging from rapid transit to energy saving light bulbs.

Drivers have been paying almost seven cents a litre more this year from the tax.

While the provincial levy is gone, another now looms.

The federal government has said provinces that don’t put in their own carbon levies will have a federal one imposed on them, as has been done in other provinces.

An Alberta carbon tax on large industrial emitters of greenhouse gas emissions remains in effect.