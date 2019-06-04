Rigaud lifts mandatory evacuation order after nearly 6 weeks

The City of Rigaud has officially lifted its mandatory evacuation order for flood-stricken areas after nearly six weeks.

The emergency measure, which was implemented on April 26 amid massive spring flooding, came to an end on Monday.

READ MORE: Rigaud resident says Quebec-made barrier saved home from flooding

Shoreline residents in Rigaud and Pointe-Fortune, located about 80 kilometres west of Montreal, are now safely able to return to their homes.

“However, caution is required, especially for residences that have been greatly affected by the flood,” the city said in a statement issued on Monday.

Rigaud was among the areas hardest hit by major spring flooding in Quebec. Rising water levels flooded thousands of residences and forced more than 10,000 residents to leave their homes across the province.

READ MORE: Dozens of Rigaud residents defying mandatory evacuation order

Water levels began to recede in Rigaud in late May. Mayor Hans Gruenwald Jr. expressed concerns about the rising costs of helping the more than 200 flood victims in his area as the cleanup began.

Rigaud officials warn that a culvert on Bas-de-la-Rivière Road still needs to be checked by the province’s transport ministry before emergency vehicles can use it and access the area.

As a result, the city has issued a ban on open fires in Rigaud.