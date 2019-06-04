Man charged after threatening ‘shoot out’ with police in Yarmouth

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly claimed there was going to be a “shoot out” with police in Yarmouth, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, indicating that threats toward members of Yarmouth Town RCMP have been made.

Police say a man had called a provincial news outlet and told them they should get a news crew to Yarmouth, because there was “going to be a shoot out with police that night.”

The man was located and his residence was contained. He was arrested without incident.

Officers searched the home and didn’t locate any firearms.

The suspect from Yarmouth is facing charges of uttering threats and breach of undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.