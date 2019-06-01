Several charges laid after drug, firearm and cash seizure in Yarmouth
A A
Two men in their 40s are facing a long list of drug and weapon charges following two police searches in Yarmouth, N.S., on Thursday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say during the searches, they seized over $35,000 cash, two modified handguns with ammunition, methamphetamine pills, processed and packaged marijuana, shatter, cocaine, and steroid pills.
Robert Thomas Greenslade, 41, of Yarmouth, and Andrew Nhi Van Pham, 45, formerly of Yarmouth, are facing the following charges:
- Trafficking and possession cocaine
- Trafficking and possession methamphetamine
- Trafficking and possession cannabis
- Conspiring to commit an indictable offence
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in to Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.