Several charges laid after drug, firearm and cash seizure in Yarmouth

Two men in their 40s are facing a long list of drug and weapon charges following two police searches in Yarmouth, N.S., on Thursday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say during the searches, they seized over $35,000 cash, two modified handguns with ammunition, methamphetamine pills, processed and packaged marijuana, shatter, cocaine, and steroid pills.

Robert Thomas Greenslade, 41, of Yarmouth, and Andrew Nhi Van Pham, 45, formerly of Yarmouth, are facing the following charges:

Trafficking and possession cocaine

Trafficking and possession methamphetamine

Trafficking and possession cannabis

Conspiring to commit an indictable offence

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in to Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.