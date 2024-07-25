Cape Breton man arrested for second-degree murder

Police in Cape Breton say a man is facing second-degree murder charge in relation to a death on July 23rd.
Investigators say 34-year-old Leonard Anthony Tenass — a New Brunswick man living in Sydney — was arrested the same day.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
They say he has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre after an investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality officers.
Trending Now
Police didn’t release the name of the victim.
Comments