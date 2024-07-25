Menu

Crime

Cape Breton man arrested for second-degree murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 10:53 am
Police in Cape Breton say a man is facing second-degree murder charge in relation to a death on July 23rd.

Investigators say 34-year-old Leonard Anthony Tenass — a New Brunswick man living in Sydney — was arrested the same day.

They say he has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre after an investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality officers.

Police didn’t release the name of the victim.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

